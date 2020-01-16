Green Dog of the Week Deuce!

Deuce is a handsome senior Shih Tzsu with varying grey coloring. He is a very sweet dog with a most kind disposition. Shih Tzsus are known for being attentive and affectionate and Deuce is no exception. He is confident and generous with all the love he has to give. Deuce is hoping his forever home is you!
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website at http://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
