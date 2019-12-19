Come see the 24 new dogs we just rescued out of the Visalia area. As part of a concerted effort on behalf of three over-burdened rescues in that area, a Green Dog volunteer drove our van loaded with empty crates and picked up our new Green Dogs.
An eight person volunteer assembly line handled getting a dog out of the van, going for a short walk, checking for a chip, assigning a name and a file, writing the name on a new collar and getting the dog to our vet assistant for all the vaccinations and a chip and into temporary clean overnight accommodations on site until they could be cleared for the pack the next day.
More than half the dogs are sweet, loving small dogs such as Shih Tzus and Toy Poodles and the others are larger, but equally wonderful, like this pictured Queensland Heeler, Dingo. We have a brother/sister pair of White Lab-Akbash too as well as a cute and active Boston Terrier named Dash. Come meet them all or check our Facebook page video about their journey to Green Dog Rescue Project. They will be up on our website, too.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
