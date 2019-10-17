Dixon, previously known as PaPa, is a sweet, loving and good looking black and white Great Dane. He has been very loved and wants to give it back to a new family. He is a one-eyed, gentle senior, who loves other dogs and is fine with cats and kids, although in typical Dane fashion, he does like to lean against his humans. Come meet this special guy and see if he might be the right fit for your family.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
