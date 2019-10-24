This gorgeous girl is a 2 1/2 year old rat terrier mix. Ethyl is playful and loves to go on walks. She came to Green Dog with a friend named Lucy. She typically adjusts quickly to get to know a person and then can bond deeply. She needs training to continue correcting over protection of her people. A home with minimal strangers coming in would be helpful. Come meet Ethyl and our other Green Dogs to see about bringing a new pet into your life.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.