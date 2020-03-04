Haley (originally Julia) and her sister Jesse (originally Julie) were adopted out in 2017 to a great family on a large ranch. Unfortunately, the ranch suffered significant damage during the 2019 fires and the family cannot keep them. Haley and Jesse are German Shepherd/Australian Cattle dog mixes (with a few others in there, including some Border Collie and Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever).
These girls are high energy, very athletic and fast. They would make a great running partner or also excel as an agility dog. In addition, Jesse shows great herding instincts as well. These girls are ready to be back in a loving home. Come see if they would work as a part of your family.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
