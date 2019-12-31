This little girl is a miniature schnauzer mix and she is as sweet as she is cute. She came to us from an overcrowded rescue in Visalia along with 16 other small dogs. Many of the poodles, shih tzus and terriers from that rescue have been adopted already, but this little girl really deserves a wonderful home to call her own. She wants to share her love with a new family. She can be a little shy and quiet at first, but come see if those big brown eyes are for you and your family.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our websiteatgreendogproject.org for more information.
