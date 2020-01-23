Jazzy came to Green Dog with some of her sweet, miniature poodle siblings and pack. These little ones range in age from adult to senior and are all sweet and cuddly. Jazzy loves people, other dogs and if full of happiness for life. Come meet Jazzy or any of her poodle siblings to see which has the perfect personality for you, or come and give this senior girl a warm, forever home.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our websiteatgreendogproject.org for more information.
