Jett is an amazing and wonderful Doberman Pinscher that seems to think he is a lab. He is sweet, affectionate and loves to have his belly rubbed. He's fantastic with everyone he meets, gets along well with other dogs of all sizes and generally wants to be a pal to his new family. He is quite the handsome and mellow guy too. In addition, Jett arrived at Green Dog as one of three purebred Doberman Pinchers recently transferred from Redding. They are all about 65 pounds, and are young adults. The other two are females: Wren, a one-year-old gorgeous black and tan with a crooked ear and Gina, a red-colored, alert watchdog. Come meet these three, special gorgeous dogs.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
