Jinx is a sweet 6 year old Shepherd mix. A new Green Dog, she came to us a bit overweight and is on a diet to go from 85 to 60 pounds. She has been very loved in her life, but her previous owner could not continue to care for her. Jinx gets along well with people, children and other dogs and most likely cats. She is a gentle dog and has many years of love and health to bring joy and companionship to a family. Come meet Jinx and see if she’ll be a part of your family.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.