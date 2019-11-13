November is National Adopt A Senior Pet Month, a month dedicated to helping older pets find loving, forever homes. Shelters and rescues across the country hope those looking to adopt a new furry friend will consider adding a senior pet to the family this month.
Green Dog has quite a few senior dogs at the moment and one of the most perfect is Kaitlyn. She is a senior dachshund, who can spend the day relaxing on your lap or next to you on the couch or go out for short walks and playtime. She is quiet, gentle and very sweet. Green Dog sponsored her for some dental work and she needs a soft food diet as teeth are missing. Kaitlyn's adoption fees have been sponsored by generous donors. If you’d like to meet Kaitlyn, or any of our senior dogs, contact Green Dog.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
