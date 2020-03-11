Mayzee is looking for her place to land! She is a Bull Terrier mix (think Spuds Mackenzie, the Bud Light dog!) who is about 3 1/2 years old and weighs 54 pounds. She was lacking in confidence when we first got her, but with the help of a temporary foster she is gaining in confidence every day.
She gets along with other dogs but can be shy with both dogs and humans at first. She needs someone who will be patient with her until she feels safe. Once she trusts you, she will be a big, cuddling lap dog who wants to sleep under a blanket on the sofa or up on your bed.
She likes going on walks but has a tendency to pull from excitement (special collars can help correct this). She would be good with older children and possibly with younger children who are respectful and confident. We love this girl and once she gets to know you, we think you will too.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
