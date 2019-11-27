November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, a month dedicated to helping older pets find loving, forever homes and all adoption fees for Green Dog seniors have been sponsored! Shelters and rescues across the country hope those looking to adopt a new furry friend will consider adding a senior pet to the family this month.
Minerva is only 6 but counts as a senior so all of her adoption fees are sponsored. She is a very cute and sweet Terrier mix who came to Green Dog from a shelter in Redding. She is a bit shy and would love a quieter home with adult companions. She has not been cat tested but loves other dogs. We hope you will come meet Minerva and our other senior dogs who are seeking gentle, forever homes.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
