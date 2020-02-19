Minerva is a wire-haired terrier mix who is slowly gaining in confidence. When she was came to Green Dog Rescue in July 2019 from a rescue group in Redding, she bordered on being feral. She wouldn’t let staff touch her and she screamed when we tried to put a leash on her.
However, she has come a long way and she’s showing that once she gets to knows someone, she can be a best friend who loves going on walks. The key to earning Minerva’s trust is months of time and patience. Adopting Minerva would be likened to an arranged marriage where both you and she will need time to learn about each other and slowly grow into a wonderful relationship. Our staff tells us that once Minerva knows and trusts you she will follow you everywhere and be a loving lap dog … but it will take a long time.
Minerva would do best in a quiet home without a lot of visitors. Living with another calm, confident dog who understands canine body language would also be possible.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
