Wow, are we glad that we got her into our rescue to stop the ongoing cycle of litter after litter of puppies. Nutella came from a backyard breeder who was being shut down by animal control due to deplorable living conditions. She is a Chocolate Lab and we believe she’s about three years old and has probably had five or six litters in her short lifetime.
Nutella is very gentle and sweet, but a little overweight so an adopter will have to commit to a controlled diet and regular exercise program. Currently, she is happy to go on walks and walks well on a leash, but she’s slow and tires quickly. As she drops some pounds and gets more regular exercise, we’re sure she will perk up and have more energy. If you’ve ever wanted a purebred Chocolate Lab (without papers) now’s your time. You won’t regret adding this girl to your family.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
