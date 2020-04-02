Queenie is a beautiful 8-year-old Queensland Blue Heeler/Australian Cattle Dog who, due to changes in the family, was returned to Green Dog Rescue Project recently.
She loves to cuddle and be near her family and will bond easily with her human(s). The prior owner said she was getting a little "snarky" when some members of the family moved away, so clearly she is not a dog that likes a lot of change in her human family. She is currently on pain medications due to some joint pain but if she loses a little weight, some of that pain may go away in the future.
When we first got her she weighed 54 pounds and it would be great if she could get back to that weight with a well-controlled diet and lots of long walks. She has a skin condition that requires her to be bathed regularly with a medicated shampoo, but with the shampoo her condition is under control. Staff and volunteers love this girl because she's mellow and friendly with everyone.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
