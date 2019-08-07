Rando is a happy Collie/Husky mix who was a hit at our recent Youth Day Camp. He's about 60 pounds, two years old and a sweet, gentle big guy. He has active and friendly energy so he will need running or play time regularly. He is great on a leash and loves walks. Rando is social with both humans and dogs and would love to be your copilot in your front seat (which is where he thinks he's supposed to ride). Come meet this gregarious guy and see if he’d be a good addition to your family!
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
