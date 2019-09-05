Rocky Road and four others were rescued from living in a 14-foot motor home with 17 other relatives. Despite being in a bad situation their owner really did care for them as well as possible and they are all well socialized and love a big family of humans or dogs. Rocky Road is 5, mostly white and dark brown and sweet as his name. It's time for Rocky Road to experience living life to the fullest so come meet this very sweet little Pomeranian Terrier mix.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.