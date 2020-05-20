Rootbeer, is one of the soda pop pups — Green Dog picked up four dogs from the Central Valley that needed a change of lifestyle here in Sonoma County. He is a small red and white Chihuahua who weighs about 10 pounds. He is a sweet guy, looking for someone to love him despite his less than stellar coat. When we got him, he had many bare patches and we believed it was an allergy to fleas (he and the other pups were covered in fleas) so we started him on flea/tick preventatives and he has made some improvements, but he still looks kind of patchy and we're still trying to determine what is causing it. If you can get past the fact that he doesn't have a luxurious coat, and you just want a loving pup, Rootbeer might be your guy. Come meet him and see if he melts your heart.
Every week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are normally Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., however due to COVID-19 current visits are appointment only. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
