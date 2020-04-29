Will the third time be the charm for Ross? This is the third time we’ve featured Ross as our dog of the week, but he’s still looking for his dream come true. Ross is a very shy guy, so he needs someone who can look past his initial skittishness to the sweet guy looking to connect. He is a chihuahua-terrier mix and has a beautiful tan and white coat and the most adorable under bite. Ross would particularly love a quiet home with a loving person or people for joint companionship. He has a slight deformity on his sternum that is likely a bone not set properly from an old break. Ross is sweet as can be and house trained too, and check out that face! We know the perfect home is out there waiting for him, so come meet this special guy.
Every week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are normally Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., however due to COVID-19 current visits are appointment only. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
