November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, a month dedicated to helping older pets find loving, forever homes and all adoption fees for Green Dog seniors have been sponsored! Shelters and rescues across the country hope those looking to adopt a new furry friend will consider adding a senior pet to the family this month.
One of our finest of many awesome senior candidates is this sweet, quiet guy named Ross. Ross has already been a Green Dog of the week, but sadly is still looking for his forever home. This smiley guy is a chihuahua-terrier mix. Ross is very loving, but a bit of a shy fellow who just needs time to get to know you. He has beautiful tan and white coat and the most adorable under bite. Ross would particularly love a quiet home with a loving person or people for joint companionship. We know the perfect home is out there waiting for him, so come meet this special guy.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.