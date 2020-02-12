Sal is a handsome 5-year-old red Chihuahua mix who had a pretty rough start to life. He was one of 121 animals caged in sweltering heat in a hoarding situation with little or no human interaction. Despite his difficult background, he’s learning how to trust and be loved. He’s housetrained to a dog door, quiet, loves walks and is beginning to realize how good a chin scratch feels.
He’s not a cuddler and does not like to be picked up, but he does want to be near you. He needs a patient adopter who will wait for him to bond and trust (he improves every day). In his foster home he lives with two compatible dogs and a confident cat, but he can be picky about who he likes.
Sal would prefer to have another dog in the house as long as they are of similar energy levels. Sal likes to chew on things (drawstrings, pillows, dog beds, blankets), but typically only when his humans aren’t around, so he should be put in a kennel or outside (weather permitting) when the family is not at home.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
