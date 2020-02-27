This handsome 1-year old Labrador/Shepherd mix is looking for his new forever family. Shadowe has moderate energy, is good with other dogs (in most situations), playful and bonds solidly with his people. He will need some leash work, as he is sometimes overly eager to go on his walks, but there are halters that will help with his pulling tendencies. He wants to please you and will learn with consistent training. He does well in our pack with all size dogs, enjoys affection from staff and volunteers and doesn't seem bothered by car rides.
We have been told that when Shadowe is at a home with other dogs and has or finds a toy or a treat, he guards that item strongly and will react if another dog comes near. Even later, when the item is no longer around, he doesn’t forget that the other dog wanted the item and he can react. Maybe he’s part elephant and just never forgets! Since he does like other dogs, a family who has dogs must be strong leaders and be experienced in handling dogs and dealing with his resource guarding behaviors.
NOTE: he does not like cats and can not be in a home with cats…period!
While Shadowe does need a specific environment, he will be a dream come true for the right home. Is it you?
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
