Shadowe is a recent rescue for Green Dog. He is a shy dog, but is beautiful, sweet and loves hanging in our pack with other fun and gentle dogs. He is getting used to leash training for walks, learning commands such as come and sit and generally preparing for his life as a wonderful pet. He is a black lab/shepherd mix who is probably about 2 years old. Shadowe loves to play ball and is a quiet, gentle but strong boy. He would love someone to come meet him so he can show you his sweet snuggle side while he continues to open, relax and trust.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
