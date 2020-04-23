Wow...talk about a tough first 8 months of life! Skoll was found by Sonoma County Animal Services in March 2019 with blunt head trauma and a fractured jaw. While the county was helping this great guy heal, he came down with several treatable, but frustrating, health concerns. The county took care of his injuries and ailments and Green Dog brought him home to our facility. He's a gorgeous Siberian Husky who has one brown and one blue eye. He was adopted in September, but was found for sale on Craigslist in November and we got him back.
Skoll is a little over a year old and is a headstrong and fun-loving dog (typical Husky) who will need an experienced owner to make sure he knows what is and is not acceptable behavior. He usually interacts well with other dogs, but some dogs push his buttons. Deep down he's a good pup who needs solid leadership. He's not a big fan of cats, so should be in a cat free household. Here at Green Dog, Skoll has been playful and well behaved with other dogs of all sizes, however we believe he would do best if he were in a home with other dogs that would welcome his presence instead of challenge it. Don't you think it's time for Skoll to find his home and start experiencing how great the world can be?
Every week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are normally Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., however due to COVID-19 current visits are appointment only. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
