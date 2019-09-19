Cinnamon and her sister Nutmeg came to Green Dog as feral and scared 10 month old pups. It took a few months to gain their trust enough to allow us to be near them, pet them and eventually put a collar and leash on them. At long last, they're approachable and even very lovable to their known contacts and handlers. Given the same commitment to get to know them, they will be wonderful and loving dogs. They are living in our pack with other dogs and gaining socialization. They will need a handler who can give them land, stability to gain their trust and a calm environment where they won't be overly stimulated. Our ideal situation for these sisters would be to live together on land where they have firm boundaries from an experienced handler, and freedom to romp, play, and just be dogs. Cinnamon and Nutmeg are not suitable for a family who has kids. Call or email to set up an assisted meet and greet for one or both of these gorgeous Treeing Walker Coonhound mix young dogs.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
