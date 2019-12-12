Toby is a gorgeous and amazing Shepherd/Lab retriever mix who is still looking for his happy ending. His red coat is beautiful and soft and he has a docked tail. He is loving, loyal and kind — at least to the one human he bonds with — though he may need more training to help him determine when it’s time to be a watch dog and when it’s time to like strangers. He is not fond of cats or chickens, but loves to go on walks, play catch and have bones and balls to amuse him. He is gentle and quiet when left alone and at bedtime. Come meet this handsome, adult, healthy guy and see if you can’t make his Christmas wish come true.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website at greendogproject.org for more information.
