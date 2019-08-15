Winston is a gorgeous, large dog, the greatest of Great Danes, a blue merle. He is two years old and had some neglect and abuse as a youngster but is recovering well, and showing off his true nature, that of a loving Great Dane. Winston will need a large space and plenty of meet and greet time to make sure he is the right pet for your home. He would do best with one or two adults who have dog sense. He is definitely a special love and once he knows you, he wants to be a lap dog. Call or stop by to inquire for an assisted introduction to this BFG (big friendly giant).
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.