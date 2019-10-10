Come meet beautiful Wren! She's a purebred Doberman Pinscher with the cutest floppy ear. She is one of three Dobermans we recently brought to Green Dog rescue and like the others, she is polite, well behaved and clearly socialized with other dogs (of all sizes) and people. She'd do fine in a house with other dogs as she is social and oh so sweet. She's about 68 pounds, but only about a year old, so there's plenty of time to spoil this gorgeous and fun girl.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
