This week we’re featuring a bonded pair that will need to be adopted together. Amax and Koko are a pair of senior white Maltipoos (Poodle/Maltese mixes). We believe they are 9 years old, but don't tell them because they still act like young dogs. If you want to adopt these two, don't think they are just going to be couch potatoes — they are plenty active.
Amax and Koko are probably brothers who have been together their whole life, which means they are a bonded pair and need to be remain together. Each is 11 pounds and both are very friendly with other dogs and everyone they've ever met. They love to jump onto your lap and cuddle with you, but you can also find them cuddling together a lot, too. Other than being seniors and bonded, such that they have to be adopted together, there really isn't a whole lot wrong with these two guys. You won't be disappointed with this fabulous pair.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website at greendogproject.org for more information.
