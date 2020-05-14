Sonoma State University's Green Music Center announced on May 4 the cancellation of its Summer at the Green 2020 concert series.
"While we had planned one of our most exciting artist lineups ever, it is simply not possible to go forward in a manner that's safe and follows the directives of state and local health officials,” said Executive Director Jacob Yarrow. “We have shifted those performances to Summer 2021 and look forward to sharing them with you then. We are hopeful that you can join us later this year for our 2020–21 Season. While our world has changed drastically in the past couple months, we remain dedicated to supporting our communities and engaging with the most compelling artists of our time."
The Beach Boys concert originally scheduled for July 9 has been postponed and rescheduled for the summer of 2021, with an exact performance date to be announced. Ticket holders will be contacted with information about tickets and how to request refunds if needed.
— Andy Shepherd, Senior Marketing Manager, Sonoma State University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.