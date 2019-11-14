On Nov. 9 Windsor celebrated Halloween Take 2, since so many festivities were postponed or canceled by the Kincade Fire and subsequent evacuations. Homes throughout the town were ready for trick-or-treaters, as were businesses around the Town Green. However the highlight of the evening was the Trunk or Treat taking place on the south end of the Town Green, which combined spooky décor, low rider and classic cars and trick or treating.
The trunk or treat was arranged by Windsor resident Sonja Vasquez, who said they normally hold a car show and Trunk or Treat in October at KBBF in Santa Rosa, but the event was canceled by the fire, and she then had to figure out where they could have it instead. Vasquez had already procured sponsorship for the trophies for the event and she had them on hand to award at the end of the event.
“We tried to come up with one other place and that kind of fell through, but I had all these trophies and everybody really looks forward to the show every year so I just went out on my own and said lets have it at Town Green,” she said. “The town ended up being cool with it and the police department was really cool with it, too. They even came and decorated a car so I was really happy about that.”
Each vehicle featured a decorated trunk in a spooky theme, featuring lights, decorations and in some cases animatronics. Kids went from trunk to trunk collecting candy.
“We just wanted to come here and be here for the community and put on a good show for the kids and for the parents and make up for us missing the real Halloween,” Vasquez said. “We just wanted to bring our low riders out and just be in a positive light and be here for the community.”
Photos and text Heather Bailey
