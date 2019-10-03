Community march — On Saturday, Sept. 28 the third annual Homecoming Parade took place around the Town Green, showcasing the sports and clubs of Windsor High School, and members of the Windsor Unified School District. The winning float belonged to the Windsor High School swim team whose goggled jaguar, bubble machine and water decorations propelled them to a one point victory over the Mattie Monarchs, a march of the district’s youngest members dressed up as their school’s mascots. Following the parade was the second annual pep rally and community carnival, brining together food, clubs, booths fun and games, though the blustery conditions saw more than one pop up tent become airborne.
Photos Heather Bailey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.