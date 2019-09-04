FOUR DECADES PLUS — Many grateful patients, co-workers, family members and retired physicians gathered last week at the Healdsburg Primary Care Center to celebrate the retirement of Dr. Paul Marguglio. Marguglio has been practicing medicine in Healdsburg for 43 years where he has raised his family and now enjoys visits from his grandchildren as well. "It has been my pleasure caring for my patients needs and it is with mixed emotions that I leave the practice after all these years," he said. His old friend Dr. David Anderson (pictured with Marguglio at right), who preceded Marguglio in retirement after a similar lengthy service to the Healdsburg community helped "roast" his friend with a few of his famous self-written limericks. A cake decorated like a doctor's smock with the stethoscope was made by Costeaux Bakery.
Photos Rollie Atkinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.