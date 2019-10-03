Two Windsor fall classics, the WE Foundation Harvest Festival and the Pumpkin Jamboree, are returning to the Town Green this month, bringing fall fun for the whole family.
The annual Windsor Education Foundation Harvest Festival on the Town Green will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26. This year’s theme is Just Imagine, and the festival will take place after the Trick or Treat Parade around Town Green businesses who give put treats to the kids. Different classrooms will have food and carnival game booths set up around the green, and other vendors will have additional food, drink and other items.
The parade starts at 12:30 p.m. and the festival takes place from 1 to 5 p.m.
In addition to the schools, merchants on the Town Green and in Bell Village are invited to this event. Schools will be given the proceeds from tickets they collect at their game and food booths. Organizations hosting booths that are not affiliated with the schools will donate any ticket proceeds back to the WE Foundation. Food vendors will donate 3% of their proceeds to the WE Foundation.
Market Street will be closed to through traffic and lined with food vendors. Tickets for the game and class booths will be sold at the festival. The ticket booth will be located at the Central Pavilion. Tickets will cost $0.50/each.
The Harvest Festival is also a part of Scarecrow Days, and scarecrows will be placed along the fountain and pools into the Shade Tree Bosque — the area with all of the picnic tables — from Oct. 18 to Nov. 3. Applications are due on Oct. 18, and can be found here.
The 19th annual Pumpkin Jamboree will take place during the Windsor Certified Farmer’s Market on Sunday, Oct. 27. Kidz Dig It will offer pumpkin carving and painting and attendees can build their own scarecrow to take home. There will also be giant pumpkins and a Halloween pumpkin parade where kids should come in costumes and march through the market behind the 4th Street Jazz Band.
Windsor High School’s culinary program will be running a pumpkin bake sale and as ever there will be a Windsor Garden Club Fall Plant Sale, including their famous and beautiful succulent pumpkins.
