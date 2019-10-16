The Healdsburg Community Band kicks off its 38th season by announcing this year’s concert schedule, including five main performances plus a number of special appearances.
The first performance will be Monday, Nov. 11, when the band plays as part of Veterans Day observances by Cloverdale American Legion Post 9862 at the Cloverdale Veterans’ Hall, 205 W. First St., Cloverdale. Ceremonies begin at 7 P.M.
Next are the popular Healdsburg Community Band holiday concerts. The first will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 P.M, at Healdsburg Community Church, 1100 University St., Healdsburg. The second will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Cloverdale Veterans Hall. Downbeat is 7 P.M.
This year’s Pops Concert will feature Music of the Civil War. The date is Saturday, March 14, 7:30 P.M. at the Raven Performing Arts Center, 115 North Street, downtown Healdsburg.
The band will also perform a spring concert featuring “songs of the world.” Date is Sunday, May 3, 3 P.M. at the Healdsburg Community Church.
On Sunday, June 7, 1 P.M., the band will perform on the Healdsburg Plaza, with a program of favorites selected by band members.
The band will also play selections of patriotic favorites and marches on the Healdsburg Plaza as part of the annual July 4th festivities. HCB will also perform as part of the annual FFA Twilight and smaller ensembles will participate in the Cloverdale Citrus Fair Parade and provide music at selected Healdsburg Prunepacker games and other local events.
“2019-20 marks our 38th season, and it’s gratifying to see the talent and energy that our volunteer musicians put into each performance, with the support of the community and sponsors” observes David Brandt, Healdsburg Community Band president.
The Healdsburg Community Band is an all-volunteer organization, comprised of about 50 local musicians who get together for the joy of making music and serving the community. The not-for-profit organization supports music at Healdsburg High School with scholarships and equipment purchases.
Band members have a wide range of skill levels, and local residents are encouraged to join if they play or used to play an instrument. There are no auditions, but applicants should have basic ability to read music. www.healdsburgcommunityband.org
— Submitted by Stuart Matlow, Community Band
