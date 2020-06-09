Jim Brush, a longtime Healdsburg resident and CPA, has been appointed chairman of the board of directors for Summit State Bank to replace Allan J. Hemphill, who is retiring. Brush had previously served as Summit’s chief executive officer, until stepping down in April. He has been serving on the board since 2009.
Also appointed to the bank’s board of directors was Sharon Wright, a former mayor of Santa Rosa.
“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve on the board for more than two decades and as the Chairman of the Board of Summit State Bank for nine years,” said Hemphill. “I am confident that our dedicated team of experienced bankers are going to continue serving our customers and community with a continued focus of delivering first-rate customer service. I am very proud of our team and will continue to admire their accomplishments from afar.”
Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $722 million and total equity of $68 million (as of March 31, 2020). It’s Healdsburg branch is located in the Vineyard Plaza shopping center.
