First responder massages

Responder relaxation—The Windsor Chamber of Commerce has raised $4,300 to provide massages to first responders and their loved ones in thanks for their work during the Kincade Fire. Chamber president Lorene Romero will be purchasing gift certificates from SoCo Reflexology to provide treatments to first responders. “And if the police and fire fighters are too ‘macho’ to accept them I am going to tell them to give to the people who were waiting, hoping they would come home safe,” Romero said. Photos Lorene Romero

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.