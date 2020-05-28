The Windsor Rotary Community Foundation is looking for additional help for feeding community members in need. The Windsor Rotary Community Foundation recently awarded the Windsor Presbyterian Church Food Pantry a $2,000 grant to assist them in serving those with food insecurity within our local community.
However, the need still persists, especially with an increase in need due to the COVID-19 shutdown. Each weekend through June, Windsor Rotarians and friends are contributing food towards the effort by coordinating easy donations for the Food Pantry.
Rotarians in Windsor will be collecting food and other supplies and will be delivering them to the Windsor Food Pantry. Specifically, they are looking for boxes or bags with these contents: sealed boxed, canned or packaged food; special need for proteins, produce and cereal; spices or condiments, unopened; sanitizer / food wrap. Boxes and bags should be labeled “ROTARY FOOD DRIVE.”
Items can be dropped at the following locations on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: 9525 Jessica Drive (west from Brooks Road, just south of Arata); 301 Jensen Lane (take Alden Lane from Old Redwood Highway, opposite Windsor Palms shopping center, then left on Jensen); and 277 Decanter Circle (Windsor Road to Cork Street then Decanter Circle).
They are also taking tax-deductible monetary donations. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 819, Windsor, Calif. 95492. Indicate "Food Drive" on your contribution. Donations are also accepted online at http://windsorrotary.org/donate. To use a credit card, look for "Payment Type" or "Pay With" at the bottom, and leave a note "Food Drive".
The Windsor Rotary Community Foundation is a 501(3)(c), Tax ID 68-0185065. Questions can be directed to JB Leep at 707-892-0492.
