On Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m., join the Windsor Wellness Partnership as part of the Windsor Neighborhood Community Program for webinar in avoiding becoming a victim of crime during the holiday season.
Windsor Police Department Officer Charity Koch will teach viewers how to reduce the risk of stolen packages and theft from vehicles. The webinar will take place over Zoom, email wncp@windsorwellness.org for Zoom access info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.