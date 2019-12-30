-1321646248034880867.jpg

Music for food—Local Windsor music teacher Rachel Daniel and some of her students spent Dec. 23 and 24 playing for someone else’s supper. They set up outside the Windsor Raley’s and played for donations from shoppers, which allowed them to acquire 46 bags of groceries. “Connecting with Windsor's Raley's has always been a successful way to promote the Food for Families campaign,” said Daniel. “What amounts to $20 in groceries and a $10 purchase gives the Redwood Empire Food Bank what they need during the winter months.” Photos provided

