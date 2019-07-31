A place for veterans — On July 24, there was a ground breaking ceremony for the Windsor Veterans Village housing project. The 9.75-acre parcel at the junction of Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive will house 59 one- and two-bedroom units for veterans with income between 30% and 50% of the area median income and will feature onsite services for vets provided by Veterans Resource Centers of America (VRC). Onsite amenities include a community center, computer room, laundry facilities, dog park, community garden and basketball court. The project features green design elements and uses renewable energy technology. Vice Mayor Debora Fudge gave the welcome speech followed by American Legion Post 111 and Chaplain Steve Wiegert from the Marine Corp League doing the presentation of colors, Pledge of Allegiance and invocation. Speakers included Fourth District Supervisor James Gore; Dr. Vito Imbasciani; secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs; John Bigly, the COO of Urban Housing Communities; Burt McChesney from the Veterans Housing Development Corporation and VRC; and Margaret Van Vliet, the executive director of the county development commission. Windsor Councilmember Esther Lemus then gave closing remarks and the colors were retired and then the official “turning of the dirt” took place.
Photos Lorene Romero
