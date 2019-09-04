Ninth annual Hop Harvest and Heritage Day
Some people think the beginning of school marks the end of summer, some think it's Labor Day, we think it's the Hop Harvest. The Windsor Museum and Historical Society’s ninth annual Hop Harvest and Heritage Day Celebration takes place Saturday, Sept. 7, from noon to 3 p.m.
See and experience the history of hops in the Russian River Township. Hops were the cash crop of Sonoma County’s river and creek bottomland for over 100 years. See the unveiling of the plaque celebrating the inclusion of the Cunningham/Hembree Estate on the National Register of Historic Places, and there will also be an expanded display of artifacts that are too large to be displayed indoors. Finally, the museum will be firing up a 1919 six horsepower Fairbanks Morse Engine last used on the DuVander/Elsbree Ranch.
Harvest will begin at noon, and is free. A baked ham Hop Camp lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Lunch tickets are $15 per person. Make reservations by sending a check to P.O. Box 1544, Windsor, CA 95492 or calling the museum at 707-838-4563. The Windsor Museum is located at 9225 Foxwood Drive (adjacent to the Senior Center).
— Heather Bailey
