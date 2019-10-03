The lengthy Sept. 18 meeting of the Windsor Town Council covered a variety of issues, including two ongoing sagas — the McClelland hotel and the all electric reach code.
At the Sept. 4 council meeting, staff presented a draft ordinance to amend the municipal code and add an “All-Electric Reach Code,” which would mandate all new residential construction have electric appliances and allowing no gas infrastructure to be constructed.
That meeting featured copious comments from the public, many of the developers who were against the adoption, several of whom hinted at legal challenges under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) should the council move it forward. In the end the motion to introduce the ordinance was carried by a 4-0-1 vote in favor, with one abstention, councilmember Bruce Okrepkie.
At the Sept. 18 meeting, a second reading by title only was to occur, but after discussion, the decision was made to hold off on the second reading until the Oct. 16 meeting to allow for additional public input and comment.
The McClelland
The next phase of conceptual design review for the new hotel on the vacant lot of McClelland and Richardson streets across from the Town Green took place. During the first review on June 6, 2018, concerns raised by the town and public included insufficient parking, loss of heritage oak trees, lack of “active use” on the street level and a general dislike of the architectural style of the design.
The revised project presented at this meeting was a five-story hotel (up from four stories, but still within the approved height boundaries) with 159 guest rooms (up from 134); 2,641-square foot bistro/bar/breakfast on the ground floor; 1,373-square foot seasonal rooftop bar/terrace; 1,637 square feet of general retail space on the ground floor facing McClelland Drive; and 1,145 square feet of meeting space facing Market Street.
An underground parking garage has been added to provide all on-site parking (91 spaces) with an additional 19 spaces of public parking being placed along McClelland Drive. The 1.9-acre parcel would be divided into two parcels, with approximately 1.2 acres reserved for the hotel and approximately 0.7 acres remaining undeveloped, or “land banked” for future development.
In addition to the rooftop bar/terrace, the new fifth floor also houses nine suites with private balconies.
Feedback from the council and public included continued concerns about parking, a desire to see if the rooftop bar could be made a year-round attraction and also slightly larger, the possibility of installing a full-service restaurant on the ground floor and some additional architectural tweaks, especially in regards to the current window design. In addition, there was discussion about the two ground floor meeting spaces, with concerns that there placement disrupted the street-level active use idea. Suggestions ranged from placing them on a higher floor, to removing one to help create the restaurant space, to making them able to open to the ground floor bar area to make them useable for entertainment and parties.
One final concern mentioned by both members of the public and several council members is what flag the hotel could potentially be under. At present the rendering calls it “The McClelland,” which everyone loved. However, it is likely to be franchised and could potentially be, for example, “The McClelland Hilton.” What that flag would be could potentially impact final approval.
With this feedback in mind, the applicant will now move forward with his formal application to be sent to the planning commission, which will weigh in and suggest additional changes, before in eventually returns to council for final approval. It is hoped the hotel could open in 2022.
Accommodating parents at council meetings
At the July 17 meeting, the council had expressed interest in how they might accommodate parents with children who would like to attend council meetings. At this meeting staff returned with two options for consideration.
The first option would be to create a seating area for parents with children in the lobby of building 400, with a children’s table, toys, coloring books and games. Here, a parent could sit with their child, watch the council meeting on the TV in the lobby and enter the council chambers with the child when the item of interest was called for discussion.
The parent would be responsible for supervision of the child but the town would provide all the necessary items for the play area from other ongoing recreation programs.
The second option would see the town taking on a more hands-on role, providing staffed child care. In this alternative, a play area with a children’s table, toys, coloring books and games would be created in the Huerta Gym Ficus Room. A parent would “check in” their child for supervised care while they attend the meeting. Two recreation leaders would be assigned to lead activities for children between the ages of three and 10. The additional cost for staffing would be approximately $150 per week depending on the length of the meeting.
In addition, staff recommended a six month pilot of whichever option was chosen.
After a brief discussion, the council asked staff to put together a pilot of option one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.