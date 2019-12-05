At approximately 6:02 a.m. on Nov. 22 a call came in of a residential fire in the Courtyards East subdivision. Thirteen units from the Sonoma County Fire District and neighboring districts responded and found a two-story condo fully engulfed, with smoke and flames visible on both floors.
Though the fire was under control 34 minutes, once the fire had been doused, fire investigators found the remains of a female in the bedroom of the condo.
On Monday, Dec. 2 the victim was identified by the coroner’s office as Leonette Lenore Peltier, age 74.
According to Sonoma County Fire District fire investigator Jason Piloni, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
