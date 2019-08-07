Neighbor injured rescuing cat
A house fire on the outskirts of Windsor left multiple structures destroyed but only minor injuries behind following a robust response from local fire agencies.
According to Mike Elson from the Sonoma County Fire District, at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 1, buildings on a property 600 feet off of Mark West Station Road caught on fire.
The fire burned in a northwesterly direction and destroyed an uninhabited single-family dwelling used for storage, six other storage buildings and one travel trailer. Accessibility to the location was difficult because of the narrow private property driveway, according to Elson.
Sonoma County Fire District responded to the scene with four engines and two water tenders. The property had no water supply or fire hydrants of its own, therefore extra water tenders were needed. Other resources from Forestville, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa, Gold Ridge, CalFire and air units from Geyserville were utilized. In total, there were 38 firefighters and five water tenders.
While the fire only took one hour to control, firefighters were on scene for four hours afterwards to fire-haul, clean up and investigate.
Captain Jason Piloni is still investigating the fire and the cause of it is still unknown.
There was one injury related to the blaze—a neighbor who attempted to rescue a burning cat. After capturing the cat and putting it out with her jacket, it attacked her and she suffered scratches and bites. She took herself to the ER; the cat’s location is currently unknown. The property has two other homes on it that were not damaged by the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.