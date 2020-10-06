According to the Sonoma County Fire District, at around 8 a.m. on Oct. 6, a structure fire ignited on the 11000 block of Old Redwood Highway in Windsor. All occupants including two dogs and two kittens were rescued unharmed. In a photo taken by the fire district, an operation known as a tactical ventilation technique is shown as firefighters work to save the home.
“A vertical ventilations crew prepares to open the roof to allow the super-heated gases and smoke to escape allowing ground crews to make entry with charge hose lines and easily locate the seat of the fire and extinguish it,” said the fire district in a statement. Damage estimates are not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.