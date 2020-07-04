Since Kaboom! isn't happening this year, we want to know — how will you be celebrating Independence Day?
The Windsor Times wants to create a gallery of images showing how Windsor residents are spending their day. Are you going on a hike? Setting up the ladder in the middle of the street for some safe, sparkly firework fun? Send us a photo!
Email photos of your Fourth of July celebrations to heather@sonomawest.com, or send them to us via our online portal here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.