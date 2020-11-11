The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of local Veteran’s Day ceremonies usually officiated over in Healdsburg and Windsor by the American Legion Sotoyome Post 111. Members of the post in most years would gather for brief remarks and a trumpet or gun salute at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the Healdsburg Plaza and the Town of Windsor Town Green. This year, a few decorations laid in the Plaza was all that could be done. Now celebrated as a national holiday, Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day, the date in 1918 when then end of hostilities was called and ended World War.

