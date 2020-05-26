The town council and Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees will be discussing a variety of topics of mutual interest at a special joint meeting on Wednesday, May 27.
The meeting will be accessible by the public over the normal broadcast and Zoom.
Topics covered will include a discussion on the North of Arata project, which currently includes a site for a new school; an update on public works projects which impact school sites; an update on the status of the Civic Center project, which would require the district to sell its office building to the town and/or developer in exchange for a new space in the developer’s plan and potential rental of the Windsor Creek facility to the town; in a related topic, an update from the 7/11 Committee which is tasked with determining the fate of the Windsor Creek facility and the district offices.
A final item was added at the last minute: an update on the implications of state funding cuts on the district’s budget.
To view the agenda and get directions on how to join the meeting via Zoom, go to https://windsor-ca.granicus.com/GeneratedAgendaViewer.php?view_id=2&event_id=2035.
