Holiday activities—Members of the Brooks Road Boys and Girls Club in Windsor had an afternoon filled with holiday programs on Dec. 18. Holiday programs included DIY present making, making of and playing with dreidels, Kwanzaa kinara making, winter relay races, DIY Ornaments, holiday jeopardy, Christmas cards and two holiday baking programs. Santa hung out at the club from 3 to 5 p.m. and visited with the children. They closed out the afternoon of celebrations with hot cocoa, baked goods and a screening of Nightmare Before Christmas. Photos provided

